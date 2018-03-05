Italian elections a reminder of 'brutal' migration context, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday Italian election results were a reminder that Europeans should not only fight for lofty ideas but also take into account ordinary citizens' efforts to cope with the strains of immigration.

"I take note that, in the world we live in, you can fight for great ideas, but you can't do that without taking into account a brutal context," Macron told reporters during a news conference with the Quebec prime minister.

"And Italy has, it's undeniable, suffered for months and months under the pressure of migration. This very strong migration pressure is a context we should keep in mind," Macron said.

Macron said he remained prudent on the results, pending the Italian president's decision to form a government.



