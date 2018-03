BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes targeted several front lines in Syria's eastern Ghouta where battles continued on Monday while a United Nations convoy was delivering aid into the besieged enclave, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The strikes, along with shelling, targeted front lines near Harasta, Beit Sawa and Hosh al-Ashari, the Britain-based war monitor said.







(Reporting By Angus McDowall)