Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 5, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard on the fifth day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Monday.
Australia, first innings, 351
South Africa, first innings, 162
Australia, second innings, 227
South Africa, second innings (overnight 293-9)
A. Markram c Paine b M. Marsh 143
D. Elgar c Paine b Starc 9
H. Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8
A. de Villiers run out (Warner) 0
F. du Plessis b Cummins 4
T. de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36
Q. de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83
V. Philander c Paine b Starc 6
K. Maharaj b Starc 0
K. Rabada b Starc 0
M. Morkel not out 3
Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6
Total (92.4 overs) 298
Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Elgar), 2-39 (Amla), 3-39 (De Villiers), 4-49 (Du Plessis), 5-136 (De Bruyn), 6-283 (Markram), 7-290 (Philander), 8-290 (Maharaj), 9-290 (Rabada), 10-298 (De Kock)
Bowling: Starc 18-2-75-4 (1nb), Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3, Lyon 32-7-86-0, Cummins 15-3-47-1, M. Marsh 7-2-21-1, Smith 5-3-3-0
Result: Australia won by 118 runs
Series: Australia lead the four-match series 1-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Remaining matches:
March 9-13, Port Elizabeth
March 22-16, Cape Town
March 30-April 3, Johannesburg
afp