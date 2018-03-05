Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 5, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard on the fifth day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Monday.

Australia, first innings, 351

South Africa, first innings, 162

Australia, second innings, 227

South Africa, second innings (overnight 293-9)

A. Markram c Paine b M. Marsh 143

D. Elgar c Paine b Starc 9

H. Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8

A. de Villiers run out (Warner) 0

F. du Plessis b Cummins 4

T. de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36

Q. de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83

V. Philander c Paine b Starc 6

K. Maharaj b Starc 0

K. Rabada b Starc 0

M. Morkel not out 3

Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6

Total (92.4 overs) 298

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Elgar), 2-39 (Amla), 3-39 (De Villiers), 4-49 (Du Plessis), 5-136 (De Bruyn), 6-283 (Markram), 7-290 (Philander), 8-290 (Maharaj), 9-290 (Rabada), 10-298 (De Kock)

Bowling: Starc 18-2-75-4 (1nb), Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3, Lyon 32-7-86-0, Cummins 15-3-47-1, M. Marsh 7-2-21-1, Smith 5-3-3-0

Result: Australia won by 118 runs

Series: Australia lead the four-match series 1-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Remaining matches:

March 9-13, Port Elizabeth

March 22-16, Cape Town

March 30-April 3, Johannesburg

afp