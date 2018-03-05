News

The councils pushing back against abandoned share bikes
Syrian Observatory: one third of Syria's Ghouta enclave taken by government

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and its allies have captured more than a third of the rebel enclave in eastern Ghouta near Damascus since starting a ground offensive there a week ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The Britain-based war monitor said more than 700 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta in the past two weeks, since the government and its allies began a massive bombardment of the area on Feb. 18 in preparation for the attack.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall)

