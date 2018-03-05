Reaction to Italy's election outcome

(Reuters) - Italy faces a prolonged period of political instability after voters delivered a hung parliament in Sunday's election, spurning traditional parties and flocking to anti-establishment and far-right groups in record numbers.

Below some initial reactions to the vote:



MATTEO RAMENGHI, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER FOR ITALY, UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

"We expect lengthy negotiations after these elections, which may lead to increased volatility of Italian assets. A broad grand coalition would be well received by markets as it could result in political stability and fiscal discipline. Repeat elections could prolong uncertainty and weigh on Italian assets. The Italian equity market has not priced in electoral uncertainty, but current yields on government bonds suggest they have incorporate some political risk."



FABIO FOIS, ANALYST, BARCLAYS

"We expect the formation of a wide and heterogeneous coalition that could include anti-system parties. We do not expect such a coalition to deliver meaningful structural reforms, and depending on its composition, we see the risk that previous reforms could be unravelled. Over the medium term, we remain of the view that the next legislature will be characterized by political instability that could culminate in government crisis and or snap elections."



