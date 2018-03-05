GWS seek overdue AFLW home win

Greater Western Sydney want the rain to stay away from their crunch AFLW game in Canberra, but will be more than happy to see the back of a different type of drought..

Unbeaten in their last three games, fourth-placed GWS are making a late bid to snatch one of the two finals places with two rounds to go.

They are just two points behind second-placed Brisbane and six adrift of leaders Western Bulldogs and host both teams across the last two rounds.

Despite their recent surge, the Giants haven't won a home game this season and will need to change that in Canberra next Saturday to keep their finals hopes alive.

Their two wins were intestate against Collingwood and Fremantle while their home games resulted in a loss to Carlton and a draw against Adelaide.

Play in the the clash with the Blues was temporarily suspended when a storm lashed Drummoyne Oval and heavy rain fell throughout the battle with the Crows in Blacktown.

"This year we've been a bit unlucky with the weather," Giants forward Maddy Collier told AAP.

"It's been the hottest summer ever, but the two days that we didn't need it to rain it's bucketed down."

At this stage the weather forecast for Canberra on Saturday.suggests the players won't face such hostile conditions.

"We would love to win in front of all of our Canberra supporters, it would be really special to win at the UNSW Canberra Oval just to keep the season alive,' Collier said.

"The Bulldogs are a good side but we believe in our structures and our brand of footy that we bring to the table."

The Bulldogs beat the Giants by 32 points in their final round clash in Canberra last year

A more competitive GWS have already banked four more points than they did in their entire 2017 campaign, when four of their their five defeats were by more than 30 points.