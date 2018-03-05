Dutton holds anti-terror talks in Jakarta

Co-operation with countries in the region such as Indonesia will be crucial to tackling terrorists returning from the Middle East, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says.

Mr Dutton met on Monday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and security minister Wiranto in Jakarta, to discuss issues including people-smuggling and the foreign fighter threat.

"Many of these battled-hardened terrorists will no doubt seek to return to their home countries and we must be ready to deal with them. Regional co-operation will be vital to the possible threats they pose," Mr Dutton said in a statement after the meeting.