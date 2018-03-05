News

Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
Broad, Simpkin selected in AFL squads

AAP /

Richmond have named suspended premiership player Nathan Broad for Wednesday's AFL pre-season match against North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos will regain Jy Simpkin, who also has had his off-season dramas.

Broad will miss the first three matches of the regular season because of his nude photo scandal.

He apologised in late October after a photo of a topless woman wearing his premiership medallion went viral.

Broad also played for the Tigers during last month's inaugural AFLX tournament.

Simpkin returns from the ankle injury he suffered last month when he stepped out in front of a motorcyclist.

Police fined him for being drunk in a public place and for crossing the road on a red light.

Simpkin is on a booze ban at least until the end of the season.

Richmond again have named 19 members of their premiership team in the 26-player squad for Wednesday's Ikon Park match.

A near full-strength Tigers lineup thrashed Essendon late last month in their opening pre-season match.

Sam Lloyd, Callum Moore and Ivan Soldo also come into the squad, while Bachar Houli has calf soreness.

Jack Higgins, Mabior Chol and Ryan Garthwaite are the omissions.

Ruckman Toby Nankervis was named despite his concussion early in the Essendon win.

Mason Wood returns from a thumb injury for the Kangaroos.

Taylor Garner, Braydon Preuss, Jamie Macmillan and new rookie Tom Murphy were included, while North left out Majak Daw, Ben McKay, Sam Durdin, Alex Morgan, Nick Larkey and Luke McDonald.

