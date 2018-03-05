News

President Trump tests Australia's mettle

Paul Osborne
AAP /

AUSTRALIAN STEEL AND ALUMINIUM EXPORTS INTO THE USA

* Australian steel accounts for only about 0.3 per cent of world production

* Australia produces about five to six million tonnes of steel a year, compared with 700 million tonnes in China

* BlueScope employs 3000 people at plants in California, Washington state and Ohio

* About 400,000 tonnes of steel a year is exported into the US from Australia to be used in BlueScope's plants

* It is cheaper to freight steel from Australia than it is to rail it from one side of the US to the other

* Donald Trump's new tariffs will force a cost impost onto BlueScope and affect American and Australian jobs

* In the US, Australian steel fulfils about 0.2 per cent of the market, while aluminium is 1.5 per cent of the market

* US market is worth about $274 million for steel and $276 million for aluminium, in terms of Australian exports.

