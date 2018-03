Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will skip the special summit of Australian and southeast Asian leaders in Sydney.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will host leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations in Sydney on March 17-18.

The firebrand Filippino leader will stay at home to attend a military graduation ceremony, news website Rappler said.

His foreign secretary Alan Peter Cayetano will attend in his place.

Comment has been sought from the Philippines embassy.