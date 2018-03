LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won the best director Oscar on Sunday for his fantastical romance "The Shape of Water."

Guillermo del Toro wins best director Oscar for 'The Shape of Water'

It was the first Academy Award for del Toro, who is known for making both mainstream action movies like "Hellboy" and offbeat dark fantasies like "Pan's Labyrinth."



