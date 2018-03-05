Jets' Nabbout exits A-League for Japan

Newcastle Jets attacker Andrew Nabbout says leaving the A-League club for Japan is bitter-sweet but it's an opportunity he can't pass up.

Andrew Nabbout signed off his stint at Newcastle with a match winner for the Jets against Sydney FC.

Nabbout is joining J-League powerhouse Urawa Red Diamonds, who tabled an offer moments after his match-winning goal against Sydney FC on Saturday night.

"It's a bitter-sweet moment to be leaving," Nabbout said in statement on Monday.

"We have got a great group of lads here and I'm loving my football but this is an opportunity I can't pass up, something I've worked for for such a long time."

Newcastle said they would receive a significant, but undisclosed, transfer fee for the 25-year-old winger.

"Andrew has been tremendous for us over the last two seasons, both on and off the pitch," Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said in a statement.

"Throughout this whole process both he and his management have done the right thing by the club, and it speaks volumes for the sort of character that Andrew is.

Today, we bid farewell to a fan favourite who takes up an amazing opportunity overseas.



To a player who gave his all with every performance, provided match-winning moments and spectacular goals – thanks for everything, Andrew!



'He's been a pleasure to work with ... and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Jets coach Ernie Merrick said the transfer was testament to Nabbout's form.

"The Red Diamonds are one of the biggest clubs in Asia," Merrick said in a statement.

"The transformation that I've seen from Andrew since arriving at the club has been nothing short of spectacular.

"He arrived at the club last season and had a strong year but he has raised the bar once again.

"I have no doubt he'll grab this opportunity with both hands."