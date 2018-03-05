News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie woman almost dies after doctor's 'bad advice' before trip to Cambodia
Aussie's amputation fears after doctor's 'bad advice' on holiday vaccinations

South Korea minister says GM Korea union, creditors should share restructuring pain

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Monday that General Motors Korea' creditors and its labor union should share the burden of improving the loss-making operation.

"The unions and creditors should together share the burden, and (restructuring measures) should not be temporary but sustainable," Kim Dong-yeon told reporters.

GM Korea announced last month it would shut down a factory in Gunsan, southwest of Seoul, and that it was mulling the fate of its three remaining plants in South Korea.



(Reporting by Shin-Hyung Lee; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Back To Top
feedback