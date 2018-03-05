Blues bounce as Victoria loses momentum

Resilient batting from NSW's top-order has set the scene for a dramatic final day as the Blues chase a much-needed Sheffield Shield win against Victoria at Junction Oval.

Trent Copeland has taken five wickets to keep NSW in the game against Victoria.

Daniel Hughes hit an unbeaten 59 in bowler friendly conditions to lift NSW to 2-150 at the end of day three, in pursuit of 309 for victory.

Fellow opener Nick Larkin scored a quickfire 45 from just 53 balls to help NSW put on a match-high partnership of 83.

Ed Cowan fell for just 6, but Kurtis Patterson steadied the ship with an unbeaten 34.

Momentum was in Victoria's favour at the start of play, but had swung back towards NSW by the close in a match neither can afford to lose amid a tight race for the Shield final.

Victoria opened day three at 5-165 and extended their total to 280 thanks to a magnificent 106 from Travis Dean.

The opener, who began the day on 64, received support from Peter Siddle (28), and also Dan Christian (22), who came into the match on Sunday as a replacement for batsman Will Pucovski after he was hit on the head by a Sean Abbott bouncer.

NSW paceman Trent Copeland collected 5-59, while Steve O'Keefe added 2-75 to his first innings 8-77 for a ten-wicket haul.