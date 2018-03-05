News

Italy's Senate seat projection shows no group winning majority

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is set to take the most Senate seats after Sunday's national election, but all parties and coalitions will fall short of a majority, according to a projection aired on state TV RAI.

The projection, based on the vote count, showed 5-Star winning 102-122 seats, short of the 158 needed for a majority.
A center-right coalition, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, is set to get 118-150, the projection showed. Within that alliance, the far-right League would take 52-62 seats, and Forza Italia 46-56.
The ruling center-left Democratic Party is shown with 42-54 seats.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

