News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commuter chaos amid major changes to Sydney Harbour Bridge lanes
Commuter chaos amid major changes to one of Australia's busiest roads

Auctions soften as clearance rate dips

AAP /

The auction clearance rate across Australia's five major capital cities fell in the past week, while home prices remained unchanged.

Almost 3,000 homes went under the hammer in the week to March 4 with a preliminary clearance rate of 65.9 per cent, compared to 3,313 auctions and a clearance rate of 66.8 per cent in the previous week, property research group CoreLogic says.

Home values were largely flat for the week, but were down 0.3 per cent in the past month with Sydney showing the largest decline of 0.5 per cent.

Back To Top
feedback