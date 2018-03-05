Factbox: Key nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following are nominations in key categories;



Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep - "The Post"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"



Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele - "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"



Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"

Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"

Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"

Lesley Manville - "Phantom Thread"



Best Original Screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Best Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"



Best Animated Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"



Best Documentary Film

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Man in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"



Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman" - Chile

"The Insult" - Lebanon

"Loveless" - Russia

"Our Body and Soul" - Hungary

"The Square" - Sweden



Original Song

"Mighty River," - Mudbound

"Mystery of Love" - Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" - Coco

"Stand Up for Something" - Marshall

"This is Me" - The Greatest Showman



(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)