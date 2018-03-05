News

Guatemala to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Guatemala will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in May, two days after the U.S. embassy makes the same move, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Sunday at a conference in Washington.

"I would like to thank President Trump for leading the way. His courageous decision has encouraged us to do what is right," Morales said in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual policy conference, according to a translation of his remarks on AIPAC's website.


(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Peter Cooney)

