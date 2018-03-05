It's time to repay Knights coaches: Buhrer

Newcastle co-captain Jamie Buhrer has declared it's time for the Knights players to repay the club's coaching and back-room staff after the biggest recruitment drive in the club's history.

Jamie Buhrer is ready to repay the faith in Newcastle's new-look NRL side this season.

The Knights will begin their new era - charged with up to nine new recruits and their own exciting juniors - in Friday evening's first-round clash with Manly in front of a likely sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium.

Buhrer was sold the vision of the up-and-coming Knights by coach Nathan Brown and football manager Darren Mooney in 2016, and has since seen Mitchell Pearce, Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson and Aidan Guerra join him.

"Browny and Moons have held up their end of the bargain at this point," Buhrer told AAP.

"From what I've seen this pre-season the calibre of players that Browny and Moons had a vision of bringing has come to fruition so far. And I dare say they're not done.

"It's time for the players and myself included to go out and put in strong performances."

Buhrer was part of the first wave of players convinced to move to the club just under 18 months ago, and captained the team in a number of games last year.

A one-time NSW State of Origin player, Buhrer left his boyhood club Manly to join a team that had claimed two consecutive wooden spoons at the time and won just one game the previous season.

He is wary not to talk up the squad's potential given they are yet to achieve anything in his eyes, but said Mooney's role in the promoting the club to prospective players couldn't be understated.

"They certainly said they had a vision to build a team, and a team of players that wanted to play for the team and the town," Buhrer said.

"They understood it wasn't just about coming up the highway for money.

"What grows on people is just their honesty. Their honesty of where the club is at, their honesty of where they want to go.

"There's no beating around the bush. You just have faith in what they're doing."