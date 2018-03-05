Tedesco set to live up to film-star status

James Tedesco is ready to live up to his NRL film-star status and fire against his former club, according to Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner.

Tedesco's opening-round grudge match with the Wests Tigers on Saturday is the stuff movies are made of at Rugby League Central. Literally.

At last week's NRL season launch, Tedesco was revealed as the hooded player in the back of an Uber for the code's new advertising campaign to kick off the year.

As he nears the ground, the 25-year-old is cheered by Roosters fans and jeered by their Tigers counterparts. Even his driver has a wise crack as he gets out of the car.

But after spending the past two years with Tedesco in Origin camp and having seen his impact at the Roosters in the pre-season, Cordner has no doubts the fullback is ready to play a starring role.

"I think he will," Cordner said.

"It will be a big game for him, a big occasion coming up against his old club.

"But he's experienced enough now to know how to deal with it. He's played big games and played Origin."

So much of the Roosters' pre-season has been about Cooper Cronk, but the arrival of Tedesco almost has just as much potential to help the Roosters win a second premiership under Trent Robinson following four top-two finishes in five years.

A game breaker at both club and representative level, Tedesco busted through the most would-be tacklers last year with 153 in 21 matches at the Tigers.

He also averaged 163 metres per game, some 28 more than the best Roosters' back in Blake Ferguson last year.

And his ability to create something from nothing has already been evident at the Tri-colours - his chip-and-chase to score the match-winner against Manly in a trial one of the highlights of the pre-season at any club.

"He's a special player," Cordner said.

"He can do some stuff on the footy field that not many others can.

"He's a cool, calm character. Nothing much bothers him, nothing much gets to him. And I think that works well with him playing his best footy."

Meanwhile Cordner was confident he'd come into Saturday's season-opener at ANZ Stadium without any fitness concerns despite not playing a trial match for the third year in a row.

The Roosters captain underwent off-season knee surgery on his knee, but was back at full training by mid-January after starring in Australia's World Cup win.

"It would have been good to have the run around," he said.

"I might be blowing a bit more. But it's the same as last year so I know how to handle it."