ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-immigrant League took a slight advantage over its center-right partner, former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, in national elections on Sunday, according to an exit poll aired by Sky Italia television.

The exit poll showed the League on 14.5 percent in the lower house, with Forza Italia on 14 percent.



