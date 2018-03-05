News

Italy's ruling PD says ready for opposition if exit polls are right

Reuters
Reuters /

ROME (Reuters) - A top official of Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) said after national elections on Sunday that if exit polls proved correct his party will have been defeated and will go into opposition.

The PD got around 21 percent of the vote, some 10 points behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and even further behind a center-right coalition, the exit polls suggested.
"If this is the result, for us it is a defeat and we will move into the opposition," said PD lower house leader Ettore Rosato.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

