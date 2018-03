Job advertiser SEEK will pay $157 million to buy out News Corp and become sole owner of its Asian subsidiary.

SEEK says it has entered into a binding agreement to buy News Corp's 13.75 per cent stake in SEEK Asia and expects to complete the debt-funded deal by March 16.

SEEK maintained the full-year guidance issued last month for revenue growth of 20 to 25 per cent, and for net profit minus early stage investment costs of between $225 million and $230 million.