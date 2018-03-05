Services growth slows on retail tumble

Australia's services sector has continued to grow in the month of February, albeit at a slower pace dragged down by an almost six-year low from retail services.

The Australian Industry Group's Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell 0.9 points to 54 points in February, but remains above the 50-point expansion indicator which signifies an acceleration in expansion.

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said finance and insurance services achieved its highest reading since August 2015, but retail trade contracted to its lowest level since mid-2012.