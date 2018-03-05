Chelsea's Conte slams 'anti-football' slur

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte bit back at criticism from Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville, insisting they were "stupid" to question his tactics in the 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte defended his defensive tactics in the loss at Manchester City.

The champions, who played without a recognised striker for 78 minutes, ceded 71 per cent of possession to the champions elect and failed to register a single shot on target as they lost to Bernardo Silva's goal early in the second half.

City completed 902 passes, more than any other Premier League side have managed in a game since the 2003-04 season, and Conte's approach was lambasted by Redknapp and Neville in their roles as pundits on Sky Sports.

Neville said Chelsea's performance was "absolutely unacceptable" and accused Conte's players of being "mannequins", while Redknapp called their approach "anti-football" and "a crime against football".

When Redknapp's comments were put to Conte, he said: "I think in this moment you have to accept every critic, but I am not so stupid to play against Manchester City open and to lose 3-0 or 4-0.

"If I remember well, a few days ago, Arsenal played twice against them and then you criticise a lot (Arsenal manager Arsene) Wenger because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes.

"I think that the pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics because I think that you must have knowledge to speak about tactics and not only to speak in a stupid way."

In following up their defeats to Arsenal, Watford and Manchester United with another loss at the Etihad Stadium, Chelsea have now lost four consecutive away games for the first time since 2003.

It also left them 25 points behind leaders City and Conte admitted the game emphasised the current gulf in class between the sides.

"I think that they showed the difference between them and us in this moment - 25 points is a big gap," he said.

"I think that we can have regret for the other games, but not for this because I think the effort of the players was an important effort."