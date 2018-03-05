Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
BHP - BHP BILLITON
FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP
RIO - RIO TINTO
Iron ore prices are more than one per cent lower amid worries about the impact of President Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel.
NST - NORTHERN STAR
NCM - NEWCREST MINING
EVN - EVOLUTION
Gold prices are higher as the threat of a global trade war pushed equities and the US dollar lower and spurred demand for assets such as bullion that are broadly seen as safe-haven investments.
ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY
OSH - OIL SEARCH
STO - SANTOS
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Oil prices finished last week lower following news of US plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium hit global equity markets and as US crude inventories climbed.