Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BHP - BHP BILLITON

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

RIO - RIO TINTO

Iron ore prices are more than one per cent lower amid worries about the impact of President Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel.

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices are higher as the threat of a global trade war pushed equities and the US dollar lower and spurred demand for assets such as bullion that are broadly seen as safe-haven investments.

ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY

OSH - OIL SEARCH

STO - SANTOS

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil prices finished last week lower following news of US plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium hit global equity markets and as US crude inventories climbed.