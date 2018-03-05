News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Don't hurt him': William Tyrrell's mother begs kidnappers to bring him home
'Don't hurt him': William Tyrrell's mother begs kidnappers to bring him home

U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara will be closed to the public on Monday due to a security threat and only emergency services will be provided, it said in a statement on Sunday.

U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

The embassy advised U.S. citizens in Turkey to avoid large crowds and the embassy building and to be aware of their own security when visiting popular tourist sites and crowded places. It did not specify what the security threat that prompted the closure was.
Visa interviews and other routine services will be cancelled on Monday, the embassy said, adding that it would make an announcement when it is ready to reopen.


(Reporting by Mert Ozkan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top
feedback