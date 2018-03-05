Apeldoorn (Netherlands) (AFP) - Fever-hit Jeffrey Hoogland crowned a memorable week for the Netherlands at the world track championships on Sunday with victory in the one-kilometre time trial which gave the hosts a fifth gold medal.

Hoogland wins cold war and crowns golden week for Dutch

Hoogland, compatriot Theo Bos and Australian rival Matthew Glaetzer all dipped below the one-minute mark, even bettering the 59.919sec clocked by Glaetzer in November when he became the first man to break the 60-second barrier for the race at sea level.

Hoogland, 24, timed 59.517sec in the qualifying and then a sensational 59.459sec in the final to see off Glaetzer (59.745) and Bos (59.955).

It was the Dutch squad's 12th medal of the week while Glaetzer added silver to his gold in Saturday's sprint.

For two-time European champion Hoogland, it was a first global title and was achieved despite a heavy cold brought on by Europe's recent spell of extreme weather.

"We have done everything in the past few days that you can do when you have such a cold," said Hoogland.

"But I knew my body was strong and I gave everything in the final."

Dutch veteran Kirsten Wild won her third gold of the week with victory in the points race to add to her titles in the scratch and omnium.

The 35-year-od had also claimed a bronze in the madison for good measure.

Belgium's Nicky Degrendele took the women's keirin while Germany were champions in the men's madison.