International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The major US stock indexes posted their worst week of losses since early February as President Donald Trump's threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium rattled investors.

However, small gains were posted on Friday, as investors spooked by the prospect of a global trade war backed off those concerns and noted a trade war was far from certain at this point.

Trump on Thursday threatened a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminium without exemptions for any countries, igniting a selloff in a market already on edge over rising US interest rates and bond yields.

The tariffs could dampen profits for everything from car makers to beer companies and result in higher prices for consumers.

Shares of big US steel companies and manufacturers were under pressure on uncertainty over the effects of tariffs.

Shares in Caterpillar, a buyer of raw materials and a big exporter of construction machinery products, were down 2.6 per cent after falling 2.8 per cent in the previous day's session. General Motors was down one per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 2691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 7,257.87.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 2 per cent, while the Dow was down three per cent and the Nasdaq fell one per cent. Wall Street had posted gains in the previous two weeks as it recovered from its steep early-February selloff.

LONDON: The spectre of a global trade war also sent European stocks tumbling .

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell over 1.5 per cent led by a near five per cent slump from world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA and 2.5 - 6 per cent drops from the region's carmakers worried that they might be next.

TOKYO: Stock markets in Asia extended Wall Street's overnight rout on Friday, with investors spooked by a possible trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.5 per cent. For the week, they are down 2.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively.

Shares in Asian steelmakers slid, with South Korea's Posco falling 3.3 per cent and Japan's Nippon Steel down 3.8 per cent.

Toyota Motor shares were down 2.4 per cent after the automaker said the planned tariffs would substantially raise the production costs and therefore prices of cars and trucks sold in America.

In China, Shanghai composite index dropped 0.6 per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.65 per cent, to 8,288.42