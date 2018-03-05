Australian stocks tipped to bounce back

Australian stocks are expected to to recover some of last week's losses suffered on the back of US President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement.

The Australian Stock Exchange is expected to open higher on Monday despite last week's losses.

At 0700 AEDT on Monday, the share price futures index was up 12 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,924.

The ASX 200 fell 44 points or 0.74 per cent on Friday as shareholders reacted to US President Donald Trump's tweetstorm about possible steel tariffs and an ensuing "trade war".

Wall Street bounced back slightly in final trading for the week and Australian future markets indicated a small 10 to 15 point rise.

In economic news on Monday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release building approvals data for January, ANZ will release its consumer confidence report and the Ai Group will release its Australian Performance of Services Index.

Meanwhile the Australian dollar was slightly higher against the US dollar after financial markets stabilised somewhat after the initial shock from the US government's announcement that it will impose tariffs on its trading partners.

At 0700 AEDT on Monday, the Australian dollar was worth 77.70 US cents, up from 77.61 US cents on Friday.

The S&P 500 index on Wall Street, was up 0.51 per cent on Friday after falling 1.33 per cent on Thursday.

BK Asset Management managing director of FX strategy Kathy Lien said the Australian dollar has struggled to make meaningful gains amid pessimism about a looming trade war.

"The Australian dollar ended the week near its lows on the back risk aversion and softer Australian data,' she said.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.70 US cents, from 77.61 on Friday

* 82.08 Japanese yen, from 82.11 yen

* 63.92 euro cents, from 63.21 euro cents

* 56.30 British pence, from 56.27 pence

* 107.29 NZ cents, from 106.70 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,322.27 per fine ounce, from $US1,318.31 per fine ounce on Friday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9624pct, unchanged from Friday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.6792pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.235 (implying a yield of 2.765pct), from 97.28 (2.72pct) on Friday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.905 (2.095pct), from 97.93 (2.070pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)