Stoch takes command of World Cup with Lahti victory

Lahti (Finland) (AFP) - Olympic large hill champion Kamil Stoch eased to a dominant victory in Lahti on Sunday, with the overall leader picking up where he left off as the ski-jumping World Cup returned from a one-month absence.

Poland's Stoch, who is bidding for just his second overall title and first since 2014, leapt out to 132 and 134 metres on his way to victory by 28.2 points from German Markus Eisenbichler, with Austria's Stefan Kraft completing the podium.

The 30-year-old has now won six World Cup events this season, including a clean sweep of the prestigious Four Hills Tournament around the turn of the year.

Stoch now leads the overall standings by 127 points from Richard Freitag, who finished 15th in Finland on Sunday and has seen his excellent early-season form has peter out.

Results from Lahti

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 314.2 pts (132.0 + 134.0 metres), 2. Markus Eisenbichler (GER) 286.0 (124.5 + 129.5), 3. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 285.9 (124.0 + 128.5), 4. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 283.0 (124.0 + 127.5), 5. Andreas Stjernen (NOR) 282.6 (124.0 + 125.5)

Overall standings:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 963 points, 2. Richard Freitag (GER) 836, 3. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 786, 4. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 723, 5. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 555