Marschall ready to take Commonwealth gold

Fourth - the worst place for any athlete to finish - but for young pole vault sensation Kurtis Marschall it meant the world.

A 30-hour flight due to the winter storm which engulfed northern Europe this week was far from the best preparation for the 20-year-old to perform at the world indoor athletics championships in Birmingham.

However, in a field loaded with the best pole vaulters on the planet, the likeable South Australian proved, beyond doubt, he belonged in their company.

First-time clearances at 5.6 metres, 5.7m and 5.8m - equalling his personal best - gave Marschall the lead after four rounds.

Those efforts put him beyond the reach of Rio Olympic gold medallist Thiago Braz, former world champions Shawn Barber, Germany's Raphael Holzdeppe and Poland's Pawel Wojciechowski, who all buckled under the pressure.

But he was denied a medal after failing to match the 5.85m and 5.9m eclipsed by London Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie, with world outdoor champion Sam Kendricks from the US and Poland's Poland's Piotr Lisek taking silver and bronze respectively.

"I would have liked more but I am very happy with how I competed," Marschall told AAP.

"Attempting 85 and 90 in a comp, you can't ask for more.

"The boys out there were amazing and helped me through.

"I wasn't as lucky as I would have liked but I am very happy."

With the Commonwealth Games just a month away, Marschall said the experience had been invaluable ahead of a competition where he'll go head to head with Canada's Barber, who crashed out at the 5.6m mark.

"I am honestly stoked to come fourth; it was stacked out there," he said.

"I can't be unhappy. I was trying to be ballsy and go for 5.90 and I was close at the first attempt but it wasn't to be.

"We were questioning whether I should come over as it could interfere with my prep for the Gold Coast with the time zones and that.

"But when you jet to jump like that against the best guys in the world, there is no better preparation.

"It's pretty unreal to say I have beat the Olympic champion.

"To be honest I didn't think I would do well with a 5.80 jump, but I have proved I can cope with the pressure and that's a huge thing for me."

Marschall will go into the Commonwealth Games as a genuine gold medal hope but played down the difficulties endured by Barber.

He believes the 2015 world champion will still be the man to beat on the Gold Coast.

"He looked really good in the warm-ups and was popping over 5.80 bar easy," Marschall said.

"But it wasn't his day today.

"He jumped over 5.80 last week. You can expect a big jump from him.

"He's cleared six metres before and been a world champion.

"But I can't wait for it."