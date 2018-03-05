South Africa opener OK with Warner's spray

David Warner has received support from an unlikely source as he sweats on match referee Jeff Crowe's assessment of the first Test.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram said Australia didn't cross a line after the wicket of AB de Villiers.

Warner, Mitchell Starc and South Africa's firebrand Kagiso Rabada have all been involved in verbal stoushes during the four-Test series opener in Durban.

The most intense of the lot came when Warner ran AB de Villiers out for a duck on day four, which finished with the Proteas 9-293 in pursuit of their target of 417.

The vice-captain roared at de Villiers and Aiden Markram amid frenzied celebrations, critiquing their running between the wickets as teammates surrounded him.

Crowe is expected to scrutinise the celebrations of Warner and Nathan Lyon.

Lyon dislodged the bails then dropped the ball right next to de Villiers, who was disconsolate and in the dirt after unsuccessfully diving to make his ground.

ICC laws dictate that players must not use "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal".

Tim Paine insisted there was "nothing aggressive" about Warner's rampage.

Markram, who was responsible for the mix-up after being caught ball watching, went on to score 143 and also had no issues with the withering spray he copped.

"It's natural when you play against the Australians that there's a lot of chatter on the field," the 23-year-old opener said.

"I certainly don't mind.

"It never really gets out of line either, not a lot of swearing or things like that happen.

"There are a few here and there, but it's not the end of the world. I believe it's part of the game. That's how it should be played, nice and hard, and it makes success that bit more rewarding."

Markram was unaware of Lyon's ball drop.

Paine, who was full of praise for Markram's knock that no doubt created some nerves among the visitors, laughed that Warner's words clearly didn't work.

"We spoke to Aiden about running out their best player and one of the best players in the world," the wicketkeeper said.

"Just reminding him of what he had just done, trying to get him off his game, the same as they do to us.

"Had someone had run Smithy (Steve Smith) out in our team you'd cop a fair bit of a ribbing. It was nothing aggressive ... I've seen David a lot more animated than that.

"The boys were certainly pumped up ... it was a big moment in the game."

Rabada's send-off of Warner on day three attracted the attention of both umpires, while Starc gave recalled batsman Theunis de Bruyn a gobful in Sunday's post-lunch session.

"It was good to see actually. We enjoy it when Starcy is up and about like that," Paine said.