Australia bracing for potential trade war

Any potential Australian retaliatory action against the Trump administration's new tariffs on steel and aluminium is likely to have bipartisan support.

US President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with a controversial 25 per cent tariff on steel imports into the US and 10 per cent on aluminium.

Australia, Canada, European nations and other allies were hoping to be exempt, but White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed on Sunday Mr Trump's tariffs would be "across the board".

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen said even if Australia were to get an exemption there would still be other consequences such as affected companies dumping their steel here.

"It's lose, lose, lose," he told ABC Radio.

"I think we should look at all options in the national interest."