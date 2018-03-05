Levante dismiss Muniz after 15-match winless run

Madrid (AFP) - Spanish La Liga strugglers Levante announced on Sunday they had sacked manager Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz, with the club appointing reserve team coach Paco Lopez as his replacement.

Muniz, who took over in 2016 and returned the club to the top division last year, was dismissed following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Espanyol that left Levante just one point above the relegation zone.

A dreadful run of 15 league matches without a win prompted the club to change and Lopez will assume first-team duties for the rest of the season, starting with next weekend's trip to Getafe.