Green shoots for AFL finals aspirants

A pre-season hit-out is a long way from the real deal but several AFL clubs can take hope from their trial matches as they look to climb back into finals contention.

Things are looking up for Jarrod Witts and Gold Coast after their pre-season win over Geelong.

Few sides seem better primed to return to the top eight than the Western Bulldogs, who notched an impressive 22-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday in the Victorian town of Moe.

The 2016 premiers were strong at the contest, used the ball well and had plenty of contributors, with top draft pick Aaron Naughton particularly impressive in the back line.

New recruits Jackson Trengove and Hayden Crozier both had solid outings, while Josh Schache sat out the first half but booted a goal within minutes of taking to the field.

None were better than reigning best and fairest Marcus Bontempelli, who was dominant in the midfield and a constant threat when rotating forward.

At 193cm, the 22-year-old's versatility looms as a major weapon for the Dogs as they look to improve on last year's 10th-placed finish.

"I would play him as a forward," former Melbourne captain Garry Lyon said while commentating on Fox Footy.

"In that forward 50, he becomes a nightmare proposition. He's a 50-goal proposition if he's a 60-40 (forward-midfielder)."

Despite the scoreline, there was also plenty to like for the Hawks.

Injury-prone star Jaeger O'Meara moved smoothly in the midfield while fringe forward Ryan Schoenmakers slotted three goals to stake his claim for selection in the season proper.

Fans would have relished seeing the blistering speed on display from Port Adelaide recruit Jarman Impey, who coach Alastair Clarkson described as an "electric" addition.

"Half-forward is where I've been training very hard this pre-season," Impey told the Hawks' website.

"I'm just trying to get the best out of myself in (that position), and I think that's where I'll be playing most of my football."

Gold Coast got off to a strong start under new coach Stuart Dew with a 56-point thumping of Geelong in Townsville on Sunday.

It was a strong display from the Suns, albeit against a weakened Cats side missing star trio Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Gary Ablett.