Tasmanian Liberals back to work after poll

Liberal Premier Will Hodgman must turn his mind to convincing the Tasmanian parliament of his plans for poker machines after being returned for a second term in a state election at the weekend.

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman is back to work after winning a second term at the weekend.

Opposition Labor leader Rebecca White insists her party will not resile from an election vow to gradually phase out machines from pubs and clubs despite Saturday's loss.

Ms White declared Labor's position on poker machines - that they be pulled from all pubs and clubs and restricted to casinos by 2023 - would not change despite the fierce campaign and some internal backlash.

It will be up to Mr Hodgman to convince the state's left-leaning upper house to back his alternative vision, allowing machines to remain in all venues until at least 2043.

"The Liberal Party now have a very big job ahead of them to convince both the lower and the upper house that putting this deal out to all of the publicans as a direct licence model is in the best interests of the Tasmanian people," Ms White told reporters on Sunday.

Mr Hodgman lay low after his historic win, with celebrations tempered by the death of former cabinet colleague and childhood friend Vanessa Goodwin, aged 48, on polling day.

Counting to determine the winners of final seats continues but the Liberal government has secured a majority of at least 13 of 25 seats in the state's lower house.

Labor has nine seats, the Greens one, with two undecided.

The Greens meanwhile face a nervous wait to see whether sitting members Rosalie Woodruff and Andrea Dawkins can rejoin leader Cassy O'Connor in parliament.

Labor and the Greens have accused the Liberals of buying their way back into power through a big-spending campaigned bankrolled by pokies barons.

As a consequence, Mr Hodgman is facing calls to overhaul Tasmania's campaign funding and donation disclosure laws in the wake of the campaign.