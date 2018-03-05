Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Australia, first innings, 351

South Africa, first innings, 162

Australia, second innings

(overnight 213-9)

C. Bancroft st De Kock b Maharaj 53

D. Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Maharaj 6

S. Smith lbw b Elgar 38

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Morkel 33

M. Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

T. Paine c De Villiers b Maharaj 14

P. Cummins b Maharaj 26

M. Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

N. Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

J. Hazlewood not out 9

Extras (lb5) 5

Total (74.4 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Warner), 2-71 (Khawaja), 3-108 (Bancroft), 4-146 (Smith), 5-156 (M. Marsh), 6-175 (Paine), 7-185 (S. Marsh), 8-203 (Starc), 9-209 (Lyon)

Bowling: Morkel 15-4-47-3, Philander 14-4-35-0, Maharaj 29.4-4-102-4, Rabada 13-6-28-2, Elgar 3-1-10-1

South Africa, second innings

A. Markram c Paine b M. Marsh 143

D. Elgar c Paine b Starc 9

H. Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8

A. de Villiers run out (Warner) 0

F. du Plessis b Cummins 4

T. de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36

Q. de Kock not out 81

V. Philander c Paine b Starc 6

K. Maharaj b Starc 0

K. Rabada b Starc 0

M. Morkel not out 0

Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6

Total (9 wkts, 89 overs) 293

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Elgar), 2-39 (Amla), 3-39 (De Villiers), 4-49 (Du Plessis), 5-136 (De Bruyn), 6-283 (Markram), 7-290 (Philander), 8-290 (Maharaj), 9-290 (Rabada)

Bowling: Starc 16-1-74-4 (1nb), Hazlewood 14-1-57-2, Lyon 32-7-86-0, Cummins 15-3-47-1, M. Marsh 7-2-21-1, Smith 5-3-3-0

Match situation: South Africa need 124 runs to win with one wicket remaining

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

