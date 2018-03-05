News

UK PM May tells U.S. President Trump of 'deep concern' over metals tariffs

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told U.S. President Donald Trump she had "deep concern" about the expected announcement of U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel, May's office said on Sunday following a phone call between the two leaders.

"The Prime Minister raised our deep concern at the President’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests," a spokeswoman from May's office said.



(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alexander Smith)

