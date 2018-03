CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Sunday, Cairo airport sources said, on his first public trip abroad since he became crown prince last year and purged the country's political and economic elite in an anti-corruption drive.

Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt on first public trip

He will head for Britain on March 7, and then the United States, Riyadh's closest Western ally, later in the month.



(Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)