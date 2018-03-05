Tributes flow for mile hero Bannister

WHAT THEY SAID: TRIBUTES TO ROGER BANNISTER

* MO FARAH, four-time Olympic gold medallist: "I'm so sorry to hear the sad news about Roger Bannister. I met him several times throughout my career and he was always humble, supportive and encouraging.

"He was an inspiration to so many being the first man to break the 4-minute mile. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

* STEVE MONEGHETTI, Australian 1994 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the marathon: "RIP Roger Bannister, a true legend"

* PAULA RADCLIFFE, British marathon legend: "Saddened to hear the news that we have lost one of the true pioneers, trailblazers and iconic inspirations of our sport. Sir Roger Bannister showed that barriers are there to be broken and there are no limits."

* SEBASTIAN COE, IAAF president and former mile world-record holder: "This is a day of intense sadness both for our nation and for all of us in athletics.

"There is not a single athlete of my generation who was not inspired by Roger and his achievements both on and off the track."

* THERESA MAY, British prime minister: "Sir Roger Bannister was a great British sporting icon whose achievements were an inspiration to us all. He will be greatly missed."

* SADIQ KHAN, mayor of London: "Sir Roger Bannister was more than simply one of the greatest athletes of all time - by breaking the four-minute mile he redefined what was thought impossible, and inspired the world. He leaves an incredible legacy."