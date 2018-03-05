Today's Birthday 5/3

Today's Birthday, March 5: Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova (1994 - ).

Fiery adopted-Australian tennis star Daria Gavrilova sensationally self-destructed twice on home soil to begin her 2018 campaign after pushing into the top 20 for the first time in her career last year.

Following an encouraging start to the Australian summer with a semi-finals appearance at the Sydney International, the 24-year-old's frustrations boiled over in a heartbreaking second-round loss at the Australian Open in January.

Gavrilova, who had made the last 16 at Melbourne Park over the two previous years, raced to a 5-0 lead against eventual semi-finalist Elise Mertens of Belgium before collapsing to a straight-sets defeat.

As she fell behind in the second set, the Russian-born Aussie blasted the chair umpire for a denying her a chance to challenge an incorrect line call.

In February, 'Dasha' was reduced to tears and belted her racquet as she went down in three sets to the unranked Nadiia Kichenok in Australia's Fed Cup tie against Ukraine.

Ultimately, Gavrilova's meltdown didn't cost her nation, as Australia toughed out a win in the deciding doubles tie.

Born the eldest child of father Alexey and mother Natalia in Moscow in 1994, Gavrilova was just six years old when her parents introduced her to the sport of tennis.

By age 12, she'd set her sights on turning professional and started playing her first ITF matches in Russia in 2008.

The year she graduated high school in 2010, Gavrilova made headlines as a star on the rise by claiming gold at the Youth Olympics, winning the US Open junior girls' crown and playing her first main-draw WTA Tour match.

In a key personal decision that later influenced her career trajectory, the world No.1 junior girl officially became an item with Australian Luke Saville, a junior world No.1 boy in his own right, in 2011.

It was Saville's influence plus her wish to train Down Under more often with Australian coach Nicole Pratt that led to her defection.

Following her breakout 2015 season, Tennis Australia was pleased to welcome the new Aussie to the 2016 Australian Open.

In the following two years, the diminutive Gavrilova has firmed as a top 30-ranked player, scoring her maiden WTA title at the 2017 Connecticut Open.