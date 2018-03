Today in History, 5/3

Highlights in history on this date:

1770 - The Boston Massacre takes place, as British soldiers taunted by a crowd of colonists open fire, killing five people.

1778 - Thomas Arne, English composer of Rule Britannia, dies.

1790 - Death of Flora Macdonald, Scottish Jacobite heroine.

1794 - Polish uprising under TA Kosciuszko begins.

1803 - NSW colony's first newspaper, The Sydney Gazette and NSW Advertiser, is published.

1804 - Martial law declared as NSW Corps quells Irish uprising at Castle Hill, near Parramatta.

1815 - Death of German physician, Franz Anton Mesmer, whose research on mesmerism led to the development of hypnosis.

1827 - Count Alessandro Giuseppe Volta, Italian inventor of the first electric battery, dies.

1856 - In London, the Theatre Royal, Covent Garden is destroyed by fire.

1868 - The US Senate is organised into a Court of Impeachment to decide charges against President Andrew Johnson.

1931 - Britain's viceroy signs the Delhi Pact with Mahatma Gandhi under which the Indian leader agreed to a truce in his campaign of civil disobedience against British rule.

1933 - Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party win greatest number of seats, but not majority, in German elections.

1936 - Britain's new Spitfire fighter plane goes on show for the first time.

1953 - Death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at the age of 73.

1960 - Elvis Presley is discharged from the US Army.

1963 - A plane crash near Camden, Tennessee claims the lives of country music performers Patsy Cline, "Cowboy" Copas and "Hawkshaw" Hawkins.

1966 - British airliner hits Japan's Mount Fuji, killing all 124 people aboard.

1970 - Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty goes into effect after 43 nations confirm ratification.

1980 - In Rhodesia, Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo agree to form a coalition government.

1982 - US comedian John Belushi, 33, is found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood.

1983 - Newly-elected ALP leader Bob Hawke leads Labor to federal election victory over Coalition led by Liberal Malcolm Fraser.

1991 - Iraq hands over what it says are the last 35 prisoners from the Gulf War.

1993 - Five years after his exit in disgrace from the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson is banned for life for failing a second dope test.

2004 - US homemaking entrepreneur Martha Stewart is found guilty of lying to investigators over a suspicious stock sale.

2008 - Chinese police shoot and kill a man armed with explosives who took 10 Australians hostage on a tourist bus in the country's north.

2013 - Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez dies of cancer, aged 58, and is succeeded by his hand-picked deputy, Nicolas Maduro.

2015 - Queensland Reds footballer Karmichael Hunt is stripped of his vice-captaincy and suspended for six weeks after pleading guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to four counts of cocaine possession.

2017 - A British backpacker who was repeatedly raped, bashed and choked during a two-month hostage ordeal in outback Queensland is saved after a routine traffic stop.

Today's Birthdays

Gerardus Mercator, Flemish geographer-mathematician (1512-1594); Rex Harrison, British actor (1908-1990); Mike Walsh, Australian daytime-TV host (1938-); Mem Fox, Australian children's author (1946-); Penn Jillette, US magician (1955-); Andy Gibb, English-born Australian singer (1958-1988); Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player (1973-); Eva Mendes, US actress (1974-); Matt Lucas, British comedian (1974-); Sasho Petrovski, Australian soccer player (1975-); Daria Gavrilova, Russian-born Australian tennis player (1994-).

Thought For Today:

More tears have been shed over men's lack of manners than their lack of morals. - Helen Hathaway, American writer (1893-1932).