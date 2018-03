MOSCOW (Reuters) - Militants in Syria's eastern Ghouta have imposed a curfew in areas under their control to prevent civilians from leaving through a humanitarian corridor while a truce is in place, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian military.

The rebels have also banned mass gatherings of civilians, Interfax quoted Russian Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin as saying on Sunday.



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Smith)