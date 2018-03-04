PM's popularity slides in latest Newspoll

Malcolm Turnbull's lead as preferred prime minister has slipped dramatically, according to the latest Newspoll.

He is sitting at 37 per cent, only narrowly ahead of Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on 35 per cent, according to poll published by News Corp on Sunday night. The prime minister was 14 points ahead of Mr Shorten at the start of February.

Satisfaction ratings of both also fell, with Mr Turnbull dropping two points to 32 per cent and Mr Shorten down one to 33 per cent.

There was no change to the two-party preferred vote, which remains at 53 to 47 - the coalition behind Labor.

The coalition's primary vote rose one point to 37 per cent and Labor's went up by the same margin to 38 per cent.