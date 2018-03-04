France tells Iran risks sanctions if ballistic missile issue not handled

News

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister told Iran ahead of a visit to Tehran on Monday that the country needed to address concerns over its ballistic missile program or risked new sanctions.

"There are ballistic programs of missiles that can reach several thousand kilometers which are not compatible with U.N. Security Council resolutions and exceed the sole need of defending Iran's borders," Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
"If not tackled head on, this country risks new sanctions," he added.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alexander Smith)

