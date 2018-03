Durban, South Africa, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Brief scores: Australia 351 and 227 (C. Bancroft 53; M. Morkel 3-47, K. Maharaj 4-102, K. Rabada 2-28).

South Africa 162 and 63-4 (A. Markram 38 not out).

Match situation: South Africa need 354 runs to win with six wickets remaining.

Toss: Australia

afp