Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Australia, first innings, 351

South Africa, first innings, 162

Australia, second innings

(overnight 213-9)

C. Bancroft st De Kock b Maharaj 53

D. Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Maharaj 6

S. Smith lbw b Elgar 38

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Morkel 33

M. Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

T. Paine c De Villiers b Maharaj 14

P. Cummins b Maharaj 26

M. Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

N. Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

J. Hazlewood not out 9

Extras (lb5) 5

Total (74.4 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Warner), 2-71 (Khawaja), 3-108 (Bancroft), 4-146 (Smith), 5-156 (M. Marsh), 6-175 (Paine), 7-185 (S. Marsh), 8-203 (Starc), 9-209 (Lyon)

Bowling: Morkel 15-4-47-3, Philander 14-4-35-0, Maharaj 29.4-4-102-4, Rabada 13-6-28-2, Elgar 3-1-10-1

Match situation: South Africa need 417 runs to win

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp