News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inverill community rallies around family after toddler's dog mauling death
Community rallies around family after baby's dog-mauling death

Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

AFP /

Durban, South Africa, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.



Australia, first innings, 351

South Africa, first innings, 162

Australia, second innings

(overnight 213-9)

C. Bancroft st De Kock b Maharaj 53

D. Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Maharaj 6

S. Smith lbw b Elgar 38

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Morkel 33

M. Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

T. Paine c De Villiers b Maharaj 14

P. Cummins b Maharaj 26

M. Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

N. Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

J. Hazlewood not out 9

Extras (lb5) 5

Total (74.4 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Warner), 2-71 (Khawaja), 3-108 (Bancroft), 4-146 (Smith), 5-156 (M. Marsh), 6-175 (Paine), 7-185 (S. Marsh), 8-203 (Starc), 9-209 (Lyon)

Bowling: Morkel 15-4-47-3, Philander 14-4-35-0, Maharaj 29.4-4-102-4, Rabada 13-6-28-2, Elgar 3-1-10-1



Match situation: South Africa need 417 runs to win

Toss: Australia



Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp

Back To Top
feedback