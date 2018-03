Durban, South Africa, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia were bowled out for 227 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Australia's last wicket pair added 14 runs to their overnight 213 for nine.

Brief scores: Australia 351 and 227 (C. Bancroft 53; M. Morkel 3-47, K. Maharaj 4-102, K. Rabada 2-28).

South Africa 162.

Match situation: South Africa need 417 runs to win.

Toss: Australia

