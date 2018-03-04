Jets throw down finals challenge to champions Sydney

Sydney, March 4, 2018 (AFP) - - The Newcastle Jets threw out an A-League finals warning to Sydney FC with a 2-1 win over the defending champions against the odds this weekend.

The Jets, down a man after the opening 15 minutes, inflicted only Sydney's second loss of a dominant season through a long-range strike from Andrew Nabbout in the 56th minute.

Brazilian striker Bobo earlier cancelled out Dimitri Petratos' penalty before Nabbout clinched the Jets' first victory over the Sky Blues since December 2012.

Newcastle lost Irish striker Roy O'Donovan to a straight red card early in the first half but they thrilled their boisterous 18,000 home fans with a fightback.

Ernie Merrick's men closed to within eight points of pacesetting Sydney, but served notice they will prove hard to beat in the post-season finals.

Fourth-placed Melbourne Victory reignited their season with a determined 2-1 derby win over rivals Melbourne City.

Goals from Kosta Barbarouses and Dutchman Leroy George lifted Victory to within a point of third-placed City on the standings.

Uruguayan sharpshooter Bruno Fornaroli made his first start of the season and scored from a penalty but it proved City's third loss in a row.

Frenchman Eric Bautheac's brilliant first-half free-kick boosted Brisbane Roar's finals hopes in a 1-0 win over fifth-placed Adelaide United in Brisbane.

Bautheac's goal shortly before the break put the Roar two points behind sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Perth Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy was shown a late red card in a 1-1 draw with Wanderers in Sydney on Sunday.

An onrushing Reddy was dismissed for tripping Jaushua Sotirio just outside the penalty area, leaving defender Dino Djulbic to see out stoppage time as Glory's makeshift goalkeeper.

Spaniard Xavi Torres' penalty earlier cancelled out Mark Bridge's first-half opener.

The draw left Glory four points outside the top six play-off positions with five games to play.

rsm/qan